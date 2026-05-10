Russia is deliberately directing Ukrainian drones to the territory of NATO countries — Sibiga
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Ukraine
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Russia is deliberately directing Ukrainian drones to the territory of NATO countries — Sibiga

Andriy Sybiga
Sibiga
Читати українською

Russian electronic warfare is deliberately diverting Ukrainian drones into NATO territory. Ukraine has offered assistance in preventing such incidents.

Points of attention

  • Russian electronic warfare is deliberately diverting Ukrainian drones into NATO territory, indicating interference and posing a threat to the security of Baltic nations.
  • Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga confirms Russian interference in recent drone incidents in Latvia and offers assistance in protecting the airspace of NATO countries.

Russia is deliberately targeting Ukrainian drones at NATO countries

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga.

According to the Foreign Minister, the investigation into recent drone crashes in Latvia has confirmed Russian interference.

Russian electronic warfare (EW) means are deliberately distracting Ukrainian drones from their targets on Russian territory, directing them towards neighboring states.

Sibiga noted that he had already discussed this situation with his Latvian counterpart, Baiba Braže.

Ukraine has officially confirmed its readiness to involve its specialists in protecting the airspace of Latvia, Finland, and other Baltic countries.

Our goal is to ensure maximum security for Latvia, the other Baltic countries, and Finland. First, by effectively countering Russian aggression. Second, by helping to strengthen the airspace protection of our friends.

He also added that Ukraine is ready for direct interaction to prevent similar provocations in the future.

Recall that in recent days the situation in the airspace of the Baltic states has significantly worsened due to provocations by the Russian Federation. In particular, on the night of May 7, several Russian drones violated the border of Latvia, and one of them hit an oil tank in the city of Rezekne.

After this incident, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga stated that Ukraine and Latvia are in constant contact, and the competent authorities of both countries are exchanging information to clarify all the circumstances.

In this regard, Ukraine has officially proposed sending its specialists to the Baltic states. Our experts have unique experience in countering Russian electronic warfare and technical analysis of UAV trajectories, which will help allies strengthen the security of their borders.

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