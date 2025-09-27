Russia is fraudulently recruiting Kenyan citizens to participate in the war against Ukraine

In Kenya, more than twenty people were rescued after police uncovered a human trafficking ring that promised Kenyans jobs in Russia but instead wanted to send them to fight in Ukraine.

Russia lures Kenyans to fight against Ukraine

The network was exposed after a raid on a residential building on the outskirts of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, where law enforcement officers seized recruitment materials, travel documents, and letters with job offers.

One suspect, accused of coordinating the victims' trips to Russia in September and October, was detained and brought before a court, which ordered his detention for ten days while police complete their investigation. Share

Officials said Wednesday's arrest followed a coordinated security operation involving several agencies targeting a criminal network that was extorting large sums of money from desperate Kenyan job seekers.

A total of 22 Kenyans were found in an apartment in the Ati River area, "waiting to be sent to Russia."

Police said a "mysterious human trafficking syndicate" lured Kenyans with job offers in Moscow, then sent them to fight on the side of the Russian army in Ukraine.

According to detectives, the victims admitted to signing contracts with an unnamed overseas employment agency, agreeing to pay up to $18,000 for visas, travel, accommodation and other logistical costs. Some victims also added that they had already paid a $1,500 advance. Share

According to police, many Kenyans return home with physical and psychological trauma after being recruited, and in some cases, never return at all. Two Kenyans are reported to have recently returned home, one of whom is currently in hospital.

A senior Kenyan Foreign Ministry official recently said that the country's government is investigating reports of several citizens who were allegedly taken to Russia and are currently being held as prisoners of war in Ukraine.

Petro Yatsenko, a representative of the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, recently told the BBC that citizens of Somalia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Cuba and Sri Lanka, among others, are currently being held in Ukrainian prisoner-of-war camps. He added that “most African states show little interest in the return of such citizens and are unwilling to take them back.”