"Russia is preparing a spring offensive at the front". Zelenskyy recorded a video address from Druzhkivka

Zelenskyy arrived in Donbas

The video was published on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President.

Today is Donetsk region, our land, our soldiers. The 28th brigade, the 100th, the 24th separate mechanized, the 36th marine brigade. I want to thank all of you, everyone who defends our state. Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, our other cities. The Russians are not giving up on the war and here, in Donetsk region, they are preparing an offensive for the spring. It is important that our positions are strong. It is important that the brigades are adequately supplied. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He noted that Ukrainian soldiers are behaving with dignity, and this is how Ukraine, diplomacy, and the people will continue to behave.