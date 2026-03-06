"Russia is preparing a spring offensive at the front". Zelenskyy recorded a video address from Druzhkivka
"Russia is preparing a spring offensive at the front". Zelenskyy recorded a video address from Druzhkivka

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Donetsk region today and recorded an address from the center of Druzhkivka.

  • President Zelenskyy records a video address from Druzhkivka, highlighting Russia's preparations for a spring offensive in Donetsk.
  • Ukrainian soldiers in Donbas are prepared to defend their state against any potential aggression.

Zelenskyy arrived in Donbas

The video was published on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President.

Today is Donetsk region, our land, our soldiers. The 28th brigade, the 100th, the 24th separate mechanized, the 36th marine brigade. I want to thank all of you, everyone who defends our state. Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, our other cities. The Russians are not giving up on the war and here, in Donetsk region, they are preparing an offensive for the spring. It is important that our positions are strong. It is important that the brigades are adequately supplied.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He noted that Ukrainian soldiers are behaving with dignity, and this is how Ukraine, diplomacy, and the people will continue to behave.

All our partners — in America, in Europe, wherever — should clearly understand that Putin, the Iranian regime, North Korea, Lukashenko, and others like them are friends only in order to do what they want, as with our Donbas, wherever they want. Evil must be stopped. Ukrainians here, in Donbas, are doing exactly that.

