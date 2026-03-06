"Russia is preparing a spring offensive at the front". Zelenskyy recorded a video address from Druzhkivka

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Donetsk region today and recorded an address from the center of Druzhkivka.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy records a video address from Druzhkivka, highlighting Russia's preparations for a spring offensive in Donetsk.
- Ukrainian soldiers in Donbas are prepared to defend their state against any potential aggression.
Zelenskyy arrived in Donbas
The video was published on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President.
He noted that Ukrainian soldiers are behaving with dignity, and this is how Ukraine, diplomacy, and the people will continue to behave.
All our partners — in America, in Europe, wherever — should clearly understand that Putin, the Iranian regime, North Korea, Lukashenko, and others like them are friends only in order to do what they want, as with our Donbas, wherever they want. Evil must be stopped. Ukrainians here, in Donbas, are doing exactly that.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-