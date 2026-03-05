Zelenskyy proposed changing the time and venue of the trilateral meeting

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has approached the United States with a proposal to possibly change the venue and postpone the trilateral meeting for some time due to the war in the Middle East.

Ukraine asks US to postpone another meeting on peace talks

The head of state announced this in an interview with Rai Italia.

The next trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia was scheduled for March 5-9, depending on what was happening in the world. There is another war in the world right now in the Middle East. We talked to the American side — because they are the party inviting Ukraine and Russia to the meeting — about a possible change of venue and postponement of the meeting for some time because of the war in the Middle East. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He added that at the same time he very much hopes that the exchange agreed upon during previous meetings will be confirmed.