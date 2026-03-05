Zelenskyy proposed changing the time and venue of the trilateral meeting
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has approached the United States with a proposal to possibly change the venue and postpone the trilateral meeting for some time due to the war in the Middle East.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy proposes changing the time and venue of the trilateral meeting with the US and Russia due to conflict in the Middle East.
  • Ukraine seeks to postpone the peace talks meeting in light of the situation in the Middle East, urging the US to agree to a new date and location.

Ukraine asks US to postpone another meeting on peace talks

The head of state announced this in an interview with Rai Italia.

The next trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia was scheduled for March 5-9, depending on what was happening in the world. There is another war in the world right now in the Middle East. We talked to the American side — because they are the party inviting Ukraine and Russia to the meeting — about a possible change of venue and postponement of the meeting for some time because of the war in the Middle East.

He added that at the same time he very much hopes that the exchange agreed upon during previous meetings will be confirmed.

The exchange of prisoners of war is always an important moment, it is positive for the families. We very much hope that in the coming days we will be able to begin this exchange process.

