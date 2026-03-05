Zelenskyy proposed changing the time and venue of the trilateral meeting

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has approached the United States with a proposal to possibly change the venue and postpone the trilateral meeting for some time due to the war in the Middle East.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy proposes changing the time and venue of the trilateral meeting with the US and Russia due to conflict in the Middle East.
- Ukraine seeks to postpone the peace talks meeting in light of the situation in the Middle East, urging the US to agree to a new date and location.
Ukraine asks US to postpone another meeting on peace talks
The head of state announced this in an interview with Rai Italia.
He added that at the same time he very much hopes that the exchange agreed upon during previous meetings will be confirmed.
