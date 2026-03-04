Zelenskyy declared Ukraine's readiness to help stabilize the situation in the Middle East
Zelenskyy declared Ukraine's readiness to help stabilize the situation in the Middle East

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to assist Middle Eastern countries in stabilizing the situation and protecting civilians, responding to the threat of Iranian strike drones and missiles that destabilize the region and the global market.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy reaffirms Ukraine's willingness to assist Middle Eastern countries in stabilizing the situation and protecting civilians from Iranian threats.
  • Iran's use of drones and missiles poses a significant threat to global stability, including free navigation and pricing of oil, petroleum products, and gas.

Ukraine can help in the Middle East — Zelenskyy

The head of state announced this following a meeting on the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region.

The Iranian regime, which is trying to survive against all odds, poses obvious threats to all states in the region, as well as to global stability. No state can feel safe next to Iran.

The President added that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has practically stopped, and the Iranian regime has not yet demonstrated any real intentions for honest diplomacy and fundamental changes.

Ukraine is holding consultations with partners in Europe and the United States, as well as with countries neighboring Iran. Yesterday I spoke with the leaders of the UAE and Qatar. Today there have already been talks with the leaders of Jordan and Bahrain.

Zelensky explained that all of these countries have a serious challenge and are turning to Ukraine for help in protecting civilians from Iranian strike drones — the same ones that attacked Ukrainian cities and infrastructure during the war.

Iran has already used more than 800 missiles of various types and more than 1,400 attack drones in just a few days. It is Iranian drones and missiles that are the key threat to free navigation, and this is destabilizing the prices of oil, petroleum products, and gas around the world.

The President assured that Ukraine can help protect lives and stabilize the situation, instructing the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Defense, Intelligence, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council to present options for support for the relevant states without weakening its own defense in the country.

Our military has the necessary capabilities. Ukrainian experts will be working on the ground, and the teams are already negotiating this. And we are ready to help protect lives, protect civilians, and support real efforts to stabilize the situation and to restore, in particular, safe navigation in the region.

Zelensky noted the importance of coordination with the European Union, European states, and the Group of Seven to eliminate the Iranian regime's terrorist capabilities and protect global stability.

We will continue to coordinate with partners.

