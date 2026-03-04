Zelenskyy declared Ukraine's readiness to help stabilize the situation in the Middle East

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to assist Middle Eastern countries in stabilizing the situation and protecting civilians, responding to the threat of Iranian strike drones and missiles that destabilize the region and the global market.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy reaffirms Ukraine's willingness to assist Middle Eastern countries in stabilizing the situation and protecting civilians from Iranian threats.
- Iran's use of drones and missiles poses a significant threat to global stability, including free navigation and pricing of oil, petroleum products, and gas.
Ukraine can help in the Middle East — Zelenskyy
The head of state announced this following a meeting on the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region.
The President added that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has practically stopped, and the Iranian regime has not yet demonstrated any real intentions for honest diplomacy and fundamental changes.
Zelensky explained that all of these countries have a serious challenge and are turning to Ukraine for help in protecting civilians from Iranian strike drones — the same ones that attacked Ukrainian cities and infrastructure during the war.
Iran has already used more than 800 missiles of various types and more than 1,400 attack drones in just a few days. It is Iranian drones and missiles that are the key threat to free navigation, and this is destabilizing the prices of oil, petroleum products, and gas around the world.
The President assured that Ukraine can help protect lives and stabilize the situation, instructing the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Defense, Intelligence, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council to present options for support for the relevant states without weakening its own defense in the country.
Zelensky noted the importance of coordination with the European Union, European states, and the Group of Seven to eliminate the Iranian regime's terrorist capabilities and protect global stability.
We will continue to coordinate with partners.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-