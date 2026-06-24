Ukrainian intelligence has received internal Russian documents, according to which Russia is transferring air defense systems from the regions to Moscow and the Kerch Bridge, weakening the defense of other areas on its territory and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Russia “bares” the country from air defense to protect Moscow

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this based on the results of the report by the head of the State Administration of Internal Affairs, Oleg Ivashchenko.

Intelligence has obtained internal Russian documents with a real assessment of the consequences of Ukrainian long-range sanctions. The Russian leadership's response to the situation has also been recorded. One of these measures is the relocation of air defense systems from Russian regions to Moscow and to the Kerch Bridge. In fact, it is these two perimeters that the Russians have received orders to protect by weakening other areas on their territory and in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. Let's draw conclusions. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky added that a separate report concerned the state of Russian missile production and strategic military aviation.

We are preparing our new, completely fair steps in response to Russia's prolongation of the war and strikes on the territory of Ukraine. It is important that as many Russians as possible understand that the war is being prolonged precisely because of the Russian leadership's refusal to engage in diplomacy. Ukraine has provided meaningful diplomatic proposals. Thank you to everyone who defends our state and people! Share

On the night of June 18, the Defense Forces struck the Moscow Oil Refinery for the second time in a week. The General Staff announced a hit and a large-scale fire on the territory of the enterprise. There were at least five burning points. It was previously established that the combined oil refining and secondary processing plant, as well as the tank farm, were on fire.