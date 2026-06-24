Russia is transferring air defense systems from the regions to Moscow and the Kerch Bridge — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian intelligence has received internal Russian documents, according to which Russia is transferring air defense systems from the regions to Moscow and the Kerch Bridge, weakening the defense of other areas on its territory and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Russian air defense systems are being relocated from regions to Moscow and the Kerch Bridge, leaving other areas vulnerable.
- Ukrainian intelligence obtained internal documents confirming the transfer, exposing strategic shifts in Russia's defense strategy.
Russia “bares” the country from air defense to protect Moscow
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this based on the results of the report by the head of the State Administration of Internal Affairs, Oleg Ivashchenko.
Zelensky added that a separate report concerned the state of Russian missile production and strategic military aviation.
On the night of June 18, the Defense Forces struck the Moscow Oil Refinery for the second time in a week. The General Staff announced a hit and a large-scale fire on the territory of the enterprise. There were at least five burning points. It was previously established that the combined oil refining and secondary processing plant, as well as the tank farm, were on fire.
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