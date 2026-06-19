"Putin is becoming weak." Zelensky explained what to expect from the dictator next
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Politics
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"Putin is becoming weak." Zelensky explained what to expect from the dictator next

Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians with an important warning
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky, in the near future, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin may significantly intensify the terror of Ukrainian cities and villages, as he realizes that he is losing the war.

Points of attention

  • The European Union plans to increase sanctions pressure on Russia in response to the escalating conflict.
  • Zelensky emphasizes the importance of strong international pressure through sanctions to bring Russia to the negotiating table.

Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians with an important warning

Putin is becoming weak. He is weakening politically, on the battlefield, and physically. And therefore he may intensify his attacks on us, on our people, with missiles and drones. Please use shelters. I beg you, very much.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state also decided to announce the results of the new "Ramstein".

According to his words, in total, confirmation was obtained from 9 allies within PURL.

For example, we are talking about missiles for Patriot worth more than one billion.

Moreover, the European Union has promised to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

"Putin wants everything to burn here, and he is a madman - our partners feel it. Ukraine is ready for negotiations with him, despite this," Zelensky explained.

In his opinion, Ukraine will be able to bring Russia to the negotiating table only if the aggressor country experiences strong pressure from all of Kyiv's allies.

"We must fully engage in sanctions — without exceptions. In confiscation — without exceptions. And in financing Ukraine," Zelensky added.

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