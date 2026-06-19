"Putin is becoming weak." Zelensky explained what to expect from the dictator next

According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky, in the near future, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin may significantly intensify the terror of Ukrainian cities and villages, as he realizes that he is losing the war.
Points of attention
- The European Union plans to increase sanctions pressure on Russia in response to the escalating conflict.
- Zelensky emphasizes the importance of strong international pressure through sanctions to bring Russia to the negotiating table.
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians with an important warning
Against this background, the head of state also decided to announce the results of the new "Ramstein".
According to his words, in total, confirmation was obtained from 9 allies within PURL.
For example, we are talking about missiles for Patriot worth more than one billion.
Moreover, the European Union has promised to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.
In his opinion, Ukraine will be able to bring Russia to the negotiating table only if the aggressor country experiences strong pressure from all of Kyiv's allies.
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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