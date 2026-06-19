Hungary's new leader, Peter Magyar, has officially confirmed that he did everything possible to remove the clause on Ukraine's accelerated accession from the EU summit declaration. According to him, it was "not easy."

Magyar boasts that he created new problems for Ukraine

The head of the Hungarian government spoke about the results of his efforts on social networks.

He made it clear that the final document "was significantly revised at the suggestion of Hungary."

Moreover, in connection with the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU, at the last moment, on my initiative, the wording indicating the acceleration of accession was removed from the text. This was not easy. Peter Magyar Prime Minister of Hungary

According to him, for the first time in a year and a half, there was an opportunity to adopt a final declaration approved by all member states.

"This is what happens when someone comes not only to threaten and sow fear, but also seeks to find a compromise," says Peter Magyar. Share

What is important to understand is that he recently spoke about his doubts, as well as the doubts of other countries, regarding the possibility of urgently opening the remaining clusters for Ukraine.