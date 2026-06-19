Magyar deprived Ukraine of a chance for quick accession to the EU
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Politics
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Magyar deprived Ukraine of a chance for quick accession to the EU

Magyar boasts that he created new problems for Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungary's new leader, Peter Magyar, has officially confirmed that he did everything possible to remove the clause on Ukraine's accelerated accession from the EU summit declaration. According to him, it was "not easy."

Points of attention

  • This development raises questions about the future of Ukraine's EU accession and the challenges it may face in navigating the varying perspectives of EU member states.
  • Magyar's emphasis on compromise and cautious progress reflects the intricate discussions surrounding Ukraine's integration into the EU.

Magyar boasts that he created new problems for Ukraine

The head of the Hungarian government spoke about the results of his efforts on social networks.

He made it clear that the final document "was significantly revised at the suggestion of Hungary."

Moreover, in connection with the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU, at the last moment, on my initiative, the wording indicating the acceleration of accession was removed from the text. This was not easy.

Peter Magyar

Peter Magyar

Prime Minister of Hungary

According to him, for the first time in a year and a half, there was an opportunity to adopt a final declaration approved by all member states.

"This is what happens when someone comes not only to threaten and sow fear, but also seeks to find a compromise," says Peter Magyar.

What is important to understand is that he recently spoke about his doubts, as well as the doubts of other countries, regarding the possibility of urgently opening the remaining clusters for Ukraine.

"There are those in the EU who want to open all clusters immediately; there are those who want to open only two clusters, and I remind you that we have just opened the first cluster and the ink is not dry yet," said Magyar.

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