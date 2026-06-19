Magyar deprived Ukraine of a chance for quick accession to the EU

Hungary's new leader, Peter Magyar, has officially confirmed that he did everything possible to remove the clause on Ukraine's accelerated accession from the EU summit declaration. According to him, it was "not easy."
Points of attention
- This development raises questions about the future of Ukraine's EU accession and the challenges it may face in navigating the varying perspectives of EU member states.
- Magyar's emphasis on compromise and cautious progress reflects the intricate discussions surrounding Ukraine's integration into the EU.
Magyar boasts that he created new problems for Ukraine
The head of the Hungarian government spoke about the results of his efforts on social networks.
He made it clear that the final document "was significantly revised at the suggestion of Hungary."
According to him, for the first time in a year and a half, there was an opportunity to adopt a final declaration approved by all member states.
What is important to understand is that he recently spoke about his doubts, as well as the doubts of other countries, regarding the possibility of urgently opening the remaining clusters for Ukraine.
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