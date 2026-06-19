Fedorov announced that Ukraine will receive long-range artillery

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov officially confirmed that an agreement had been reached on new military assistance for the Defense Forces from Kyiv's allies. This happened during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine ("Ramstein").
Points of attention
- The United Kingdom and Germany co-chaired the Contact Group meeting, highlighting international support for Ukraine's defense forces.
- Key agreements were reached during the hybrid format meeting, showing solidarity among Kyiv's allies in providing military aid.
Fedorov revealed the results of the new "Ramstein"
He also emphasized that all the results of the 35th Ramstein are still consistent.
Despite this, it is already clear that we managed to agree on about $4 billion in aid for Ukraine.
Important agreements were reached on issues of supporting Ukrainian drones and missiles.
What is important to understand is that this time the United Kingdom and Germany co-chaired the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine.
The last Ramstein meeting was held in a hybrid format in Berlin on April 15.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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