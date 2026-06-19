Fedorov announced that Ukraine will receive long-range artillery

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov officially confirmed that an agreement had been reached on new military assistance for the Defense Forces from Kyiv's allies. This happened during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine ("Ramstein").

Fedorov revealed the results of the new "Ramstein"

Also announced today was an aid package for long-range artillery — long-range artillery, 30 plus kilometers. Mykhailo Fedorov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

He also emphasized that all the results of the 35th Ramstein are still consistent.

Despite this, it is already clear that we managed to agree on about $4 billion in aid for Ukraine.

Important agreements were reached on issues of supporting Ukrainian drones and missiles.

"Only the Netherlands announced aid today for missiles, cruise missiles, for about 700 cruise missiles. We will understand all the results in a few hours, because today there were really a large number of different announcements, but we already see that it is about 4 billion dollars," Fedorov noted. Share

What is important to understand is that this time the United Kingdom and Germany co-chaired the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine.