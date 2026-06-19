Air defense eliminated 79 targets during Russian air attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of June 18-19, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 90 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, Banderol types and Parody type simulator drones.
Points of attention
- The ongoing conflict highlights the importance of maintaining air defense readiness and enforcing safety measures in the airspace.
- Ukrainian soldiers call for unity and vigilance to defend the country's skies against hostile aggressors.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked
Russian drones flew from the directions of Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, and Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
9 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 8 locations.
The attack is ongoing, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.
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