Air defense eliminated 79 targets during Russian air attack
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Ukraine
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Air defense eliminated 79 targets during Russian air attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - how the air defense worked
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of June 18-19, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 90 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, Banderol types and Parody type simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict highlights the importance of maintaining air defense readiness and enforcing safety measures in the airspace.
  • Ukrainian soldiers call for unity and vigilance to defend the country's skies against hostile aggressors.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked

Russian drones flew from the directions of Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, and Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 79 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, Banderol UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

9 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 8 locations.

The attack is ongoing, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call Ukrainian soldiers.

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