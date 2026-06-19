Air defense eliminated 79 targets during Russian air attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of June 18-19, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 90 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, Banderol types and Parody type simulator drones.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked

Russian drones flew from the directions of Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, and Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 79 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, Banderol UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

9 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 8 locations.

The attack is ongoing, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.