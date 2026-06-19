Defense forces hit 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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Defense forces hit 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of June 19, 2026
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked one UAV control point, six areas of manpower concentration, two artillery systems, and six control points of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The enemy's aggressive tactics include the use of kamikaze drones, missile strikes, and attacks on settlements and Ukrainian troop positions.
  • The conflict remains ongoing as the Ukrainian defense forces continue to defend their territory against the invading Russian army.

Losses of the Russian Army as of June 19, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/19/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,389,420 (+1,370) people;

  • tanks — 12,040 (+2) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,783 (+4) units;

  • artillery systems — 44,298 (+58) units;

  • MLRS — 1,881 (+4) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,432 (+1) units;

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,688 (+4) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 359,557 (+1,968) units;

  • cruise missiles — 4,787 (+4) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 108,866 (+441) units;

  • special equipment 4,309 (+3) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile strikes, using nine missiles, and carried out 90 air strikes, dropping 289 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 10,031 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,135 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

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