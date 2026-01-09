Russia is trying to completely "shut down" Ukrainian cities — Zelenskyy

The massive Russian missile and drone attack on the night of January 9, also using a medium-range ballistic missile, is a direct demonstration by the Kremlin of disrespect for the United States and for US President Donald Trump's peace efforts.

We see how Russia “respects” US diplomacy — Zelenskyy

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an evening address.

Zelenskyy noted that the Russian attack has cooled down, the terror against the energy sector continues. In addition, the attack is an expression of the Kremlin's disrespect for the United States.

The Russians are taking advantage of the weather — the cold snap — and trying to hit our energy facilities as hard as possible. It's clear how much they respect America and all diplomacy. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to Zelenskyy, many regions were hit, and repair and restoration work is currently underway in the affected regions and cities. There are regions where repair crews are working virtually constantly.

Currently, restoration work is underway in our cities and communities: in Kyiv and the region, in the Dnipro region, in the Lviv region, in the Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, and Odessa regions. In fact, repair crews are constantly working in the Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions. Share

Zelenskyy also focused on Kyiv, where hundreds of drones and a significant number of ballistic missiles were fired, killing four people. The president also mentioned the Russian Federation's strikes on other cities in Ukraine - Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhia, and Odessa. According to him, the occupiers are trying to completely "shut down" the cities.

It is important that every city administration understands this goal of the enemy and prepares for full counteraction — for real work for the benefit of the citizens. We should not run away from problems, but solve them, especially when there is a resource for this, as in Kyiv. The most financially secure city in Ukraine, and there should be all the necessary reserve schemes.

We will remind you that on the night of January 9, the Russian occupiers launched another shelling of Ukraine. As a result, 19 high-rise buildings were damaged in Kyiv, 25 people were injured, and four more died. Infrastructure facilities were damaged — the occupiers targeted district boiler houses.