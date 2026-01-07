Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not directly, but quite clearly outlined the possible timing of the end of the war against the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Zelenskyy hints at a potential end to the war against Russia by the first half of 2026.
- The EU plays a pivotal role in the peace negotiations, with support and sanctions contributing to the defeat of the enemy.
- Notable progress has been made in the peace talks, highlighting collaboration with European partners and the United States.
Zelenskyy hinted at progress in peace talks
The war in Ukraine may end as early as the first half of 2026. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during his speech at the opening ceremony of the Cyprus presidency of the Council of the European Union.
This implies that we are talking about the first half of 2026, as Cyprus will hold the presidency of the Council of the EU until July 1, 2026.
According to him, the EU plays a key role in the peace process. He added that sanctions against the Russian Federation, support for Ukraine, and strengthening its defense capabilities contribute to the ability to defeat the enemy.
On January 7, the president of Ukraine told reporters that the United States continues to negotiate with the Russians to end the war in Ukraine.
According to him, various options are being discussed, but for now Russia is "turning its nose up." He added that Ukraine's partners are strong enough and can "turn its nose up" if they want.
