Russia killed an international humanitarian demining mission specialist in the Kherson region

Russian terrorists killed an employee of the international humanitarian organization Norwegian People's Aid (NPA) on June 24. This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russia fired on an international demining mission in the Kherson region: one person was killed and several were injured

As a result of the Russian shelling of Novopetrivka, Vysokopilska community, a 24-year-old demining specialist received injuries incompatible with life.

It is also preliminary known that three representatives of this organization were injured. The information is being clarified.

Later, Prokudin clarified that all the victims were hospitalized for further assistance.