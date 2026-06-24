Russia killed an international humanitarian demining mission specialist in the Kherson region
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Ukraine
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Russia killed an international humanitarian demining mission specialist in the Kherson region

Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
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Читати українською

Russian terrorists killed an employee of the international humanitarian organization Norwegian People's Aid (NPA) on June 24. This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Points of attention

  • An international humanitarian specialist from Norwegian People's Aid was killed by Russian terrorists in the Kherson region.
  • 4 representatives of the organization were injured, with two in serious condition due to the shelling.

Russia fired on an international demining mission in the Kherson region: one person was killed and several were injured

As a result of the Russian shelling of Novopetrivka, Vysokopilska community, a 24-year-old demining specialist received injuries incompatible with life.

It is also preliminary known that three representatives of this organization were injured. The information is being clarified.

Later, Prokudin clarified that all the victims were hospitalized for further assistance.

Two specialists are in serious condition, and doctors are fighting for their lives.

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