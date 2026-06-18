A car exploded on a Russian mine near Kherson — there are injuries

Near Kherson on June 18, three people were injured as a result of a Russian mine explosion.

A car was blown up by a Russian mine near Molodizhne

This was reported by the Kherson MBA.

Three people were injured as a result of an enemy mine explosion near Kherson.

It is noted that residents of Inzhenerne — a 56-year-old man, a 52-year-old woman, and a 46-year-old woman — turned to the medical facility.

They suffered mine-explosive injuries as a result of running over an explosive object. The victims are currently undergoing further examinations and are under medical supervision. Share

According to the OVA, a 56-year-old man and women, ages 52 and 46, were injured in a detonation when a Russian mine exploded on a civilian car. This happened at around 07:00 near Molodizhne.