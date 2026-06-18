A car exploded on a Russian mine near Kherson — there are injuries
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Ukraine
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A car exploded on a Russian mine near Kherson — there are injuries

Kherson OVA
a Russian mine
Читати українською

Near Kherson on June 18, three people were injured as a result of a Russian mine explosion.

Points of attention

  • Three individuals were injured near Kherson as a car exploded on a Russian mine, causing mine-blast injuries.
  • The victims, a 56-year-old man and women aged 52 and 46, are under medical supervision after sustaining injuries from hitting an explosive object.

A car was blown up by a Russian mine near Molodizhne

This was reported by the Kherson MBA.

Three people were injured as a result of an enemy mine explosion near Kherson.

It is noted that residents of Inzhenerne — a 56-year-old man, a 52-year-old woman, and a 46-year-old woman — turned to the medical facility.

They suffered mine-explosive injuries as a result of running over an explosive object. The victims are currently undergoing further examinations and are under medical supervision.

According to the OVA, a 56-year-old man and women, ages 52 and 46, were injured in a detonation when a Russian mine exploded on a civilian car. This happened at around 07:00 near Molodizhne.

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