2 people killed and 18 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson region

On May 17, the National Police of Ukraine reported on the consequences of new air attacks by Russian occupiers on the Kherson region. In addition to civilians in the region, police officers, medics, and utility workers were also hit by enemy strikes.

New Russian attacks on the Kherson region — latest details

Russian invaders attacked Virivka with an FPV drone — this strike ended the life of a 49-year-old civilian who was on the street at the time.

Bilozerka was shelled with MLRS: a 61-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized with a mine-blast injury, concussion, and contusion.

A 41-year-old local resident was injured in a FPV attack in Chornobayvka. The woman was diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, and chest injuries.

At night in Kherson, in the Zhytloselyshche microdistrict, a 45-year-old man received shrapnel wounds to his legs as a result of an FPV drone attack. When an emergency medical team arrived to help him, the Russians attacked their car. Two medics, aged 51 and 62, were injured Share

Moreover, the Russian occupiers attacked a shuttle bus: a 25-year-old passenger was killed, and five more people were injured, including a 64-year-old driver and a police officer.

After the police arrived at the scene of the attack, the enemy launched a second attack. Two law enforcement officers, aged 22 and 32, were injured as a result of the explosives being dropped from a UAV.

The Russian army also continued to attack the same areas: a few blocks away, an explosion injured three employees of a utility company.