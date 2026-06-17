4 civilians killed in Russian attacks on Donetsk region

The National Police of Ukraine reports that 4 civilians were killed in new attacks by the Russian army on the Donetsk region. In addition, 17 more people were injured.

Russia continues to terrorize the Donetsk region

Donetsk region. Four dead and 17 injured: police documented the consequences of Russian shelling, says an official statement from the National Police of Ukraine. Share

Photo: facebook.com/UA.National.Police

Russian invaders covered 10 settlements in the region with fire.

As noted by the National Police, the destruction of 166 civilian objects was recorded. It is important to understand that 144 of them are residential buildings.

This time, Slavyansk came under attack — the occupiers dropped KAB-250s on the city, used Smerch MLRS, and drones.

Photo: facebook.com/UA.National.Police

The enemy killed three civilians and wounded eight others.

Kramatorsk withstood 26 attacks: six KAB-250 bombs, drones, and artillery. Four people were injured. Four civilians were injured in Mykolaivka. Share

Photo: facebook.com/UA.National.Police

In addition, it is noted that another person was injured as a result of being hit by a Molniya-2 UAV in Novobakhmetyevye.