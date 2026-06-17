4 civilians killed in Russian attacks on Donetsk region
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Ukraine
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4 civilians killed in Russian attacks on Donetsk region

National Police of Ukraine
Russia continues to terrorize the Donetsk region
Читати українською

The National Police of Ukraine reports that 4 civilians were killed in new attacks by the Russian army on the Donetsk region. In addition, 17 more people were injured.

Points of attention

  • The continuous attacks by Russian invaders in cities like Slavyansk and Kramatorsk have left civilians wounded and homes destroyed, painting a grim picture of the situation in the region.
  • The ongoing violence highlights the urgent need for international attention and intervention to stop the bloodshed and protect the innocent civilians in the Donetsk region.

Russia continues to terrorize the Donetsk region

Donetsk region. Four dead and 17 injured: police documented the consequences of Russian shelling, says an official statement from the National Police of Ukraine.

Photo: facebook.com/UA.National.Police

Russian invaders covered 10 settlements in the region with fire.

As noted by the National Police, the destruction of 166 civilian objects was recorded. It is important to understand that 144 of them are residential buildings.

This time, Slavyansk came under attack — the occupiers dropped KAB-250s on the city, used Smerch MLRS, and drones.

Photo: facebook.com/UA.National.Police

The enemy killed three civilians and wounded eight others.

Kramatorsk withstood 26 attacks: six KAB-250 bombs, drones, and artillery. Four people were injured. Four civilians were injured in Mykolaivka.

Photo: facebook.com/UA.National.Police

In addition, it is noted that another person was injured as a result of being hit by a Molniya-2 UAV in Novobakhmetyevye.

Also in the morning at 04:15, the enemy carried out an air attack on Druzhkivka with an FPV drone — one person was killed.

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