Defense forces hit 11 areas of concentration of Russian soldiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Defense forces hit 11 areas of concentration of Russian soldiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of June 17, 2026
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on June 16, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed eleven areas of concentration of manpower, three artillery systems, and one command post of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has escalated into a full-scale war since 1575.
  • The General Staff continues to provide updates on military operations and combat clashes at the front.

Losses of the Russian Army as of June 17, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 06/17/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,386,680 (+1,260) people;

  • tanks — 12,033 (+7) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,775 (+7) units;

  • artillery systems — 44,169 (+51) units;

  • MLRS — 1,874 (+2) units;

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,677 (+10) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 355,593 (+2,052) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 107,994 (+486) units;

  • special equipment — 4,303 (+3) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 94 air strikes, dropping 287 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 9,872 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,800 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 97 targets eliminated
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - how the air defense worked
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian attacks on Slavyansk and Zaporizhia claimed the lives of 4 people
Russian attacks on Sloviansk and Zaporizhia - what are the consequences?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army struck an equestrian school in Sumy region — horses died
Sumy OVA
Russian occupiers attack defenseless animals

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?