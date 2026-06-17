Defense forces hit 11 areas of concentration of Russian soldiers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on June 16, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed eleven areas of concentration of manpower, three artillery systems, and one command post of the Russian army.

Losses of the Russian Army as of June 17, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 06/17/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,386,680 (+1,260) people;

tanks — 12,033 (+7) units;

armored combat vehicles — 24,775 (+7) units;

artillery systems — 44,169 (+51) units;

MLRS — 1,874 (+2) units;

ground robotic complexes — 1,677 (+10) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 355,593 (+2,052) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 107,994 (+486) units;

special equipment — 4,303 (+3) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 94 air strikes, dropping 287 guided bombs. Share

In addition, it used 9,872 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,800 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.