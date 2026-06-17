The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on June 16, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed eleven areas of concentration of manpower, three artillery systems, and one command post of the Russian army.
Points of attention
- The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has escalated into a full-scale war since 1575.
- The General Staff continues to provide updates on military operations and combat clashes at the front.
Losses of the Russian Army as of June 17, 2026
The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 06/17/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,386,680 (+1,260) people;
tanks — 12,033 (+7) units;
armored combat vehicles — 24,775 (+7) units;
artillery systems — 44,169 (+51) units;
MLRS — 1,874 (+2) units;
ground robotic complexes — 1,677 (+10) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 355,593 (+2,052) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 107,994 (+486) units;
special equipment — 4,303 (+3) units.
In addition, it used 9,872 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,800 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.
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- Category
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