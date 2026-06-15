Occupiers attacked Kherson with drones — there are wounded
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Ukraine
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Occupiers attacked Kherson with drones — there are wounded

Kherson MBA
a drone
Читати українською

A Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson at noon, injuring four civilians, including a 17-year-old girl in serious condition.

Points of attention

  • Russian occupiers conducted a drone attack in the Korabelny district of Kherson, resulting in four civilians being injured, with a 17-year-old girl in serious condition.
  • The victims suffered from shrapnel wounds and mine-explosive injuries during the drone attack carried out by Russian forces.

Russia attacked Kherson with drones: 4 wounded

At noon, Russian occupiers attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson with a drone. A 65-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were hit by the enemy attack. They had previously received mine and explosive injuries.

Later, the OVA added that two more victims were taken to the hospital due to a Russian drone attack in the Korabelny district of Kherson.

It is noted that a 17-year-old girl is in serious condition. She received an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to the head and legs. Another 42-year-old woman received a mine-explosive injury. Doctors are currently examining the victim.

According to the MVA, all four injured were near one of the supermarkets.

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