Occupiers attacked Kherson with drones — there are wounded

A Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson at noon, injuring four civilians, including a 17-year-old girl in serious condition.

Russia attacked Kherson with drones: 4 wounded

At noon, Russian occupiers attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson with a drone. A 65-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were hit by the enemy attack. They had previously received mine and explosive injuries.

Later, the OVA added that two more victims were taken to the hospital due to a Russian drone attack in the Korabelny district of Kherson.

It is noted that a 17-year-old girl is in serious condition. She received an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to the head and legs. Another 42-year-old woman received a mine-explosive injury. Doctors are currently examining the victim.