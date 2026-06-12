The occupiers launched drone and artillery strikes on the Kherson region — there are wounded

In the Kherson region, the Russians attacked the villages of Posad-Pokrovske and Novoraysk with UAVs, and the village of Komyshany with artillery. There are wounded.
Points of attention
- The occupiers attacked the villages of Posad-Pokrovske and Novoraysk with drones, and the village of Komyshany with artillery.
- As a result of the attacks, there are five injured people, including women and men of different ages with various injuries.
Russia has injured 5 people in the Kherson region since the beginning of the day
At around 12:20, the Russians attacked the Posad-Pokrovskoye Chornobayvka community with UAVs.
Later, the OVA reported that the number of victims of the Russian attack on Posad-Pokrovske had increased to three. Two women went to the hospital. The 29-year-old resident suffered a mine-explosive injury, contusion, and hearing loss. She will be treated on an outpatient basis.
Another 36-year-old resident suffered a mine and shrapnel injury to her leg. She was hospitalized for further treatment.
And at approximately 10:00 a.m., a Russian UAV hit one of the residential buildings in Novoraisk. A 61-year-old woman sustained a mine-explosive injury and a leg wound as a result of the attack. The victim is currently under medical supervision.
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