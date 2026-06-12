The occupiers launched drone and artillery strikes on the Kherson region — there are wounded
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Ukraine
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The occupiers launched drone and artillery strikes on the Kherson region — there are wounded

Kherson OVA
Kherson region
Читати українською

In the Kherson region, the Russians attacked the villages of Posad-Pokrovske and Novoraysk with UAVs, and the village of Komyshany with artillery. There are wounded.

Points of attention

  • The occupiers attacked the villages of Posad-Pokrovske and Novoraysk with drones, and the village of Komyshany with artillery.
  • As a result of the attacks, there are five injured people, including women and men of different ages with various injuries.

Russia has injured 5 people in the Kherson region since the beginning of the day

At around 12:20, the Russians attacked the Posad-Pokrovskoye Chornobayvka community with UAVs.

As noted, a 41-year-old man was injured as a result of a drone strike. He was diagnosed with explosive and closed head injuries, concussion, as well as shrapnel wounds to the neck, chest, and shoulder. The ambulance crew took the victim to the hospital in moderate condition.

Later, the OVA reported that the number of victims of the Russian attack on Posad-Pokrovske had increased to three. Two women went to the hospital. The 29-year-old resident suffered a mine-explosive injury, contusion, and hearing loss. She will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Another 36-year-old resident suffered a mine and shrapnel injury to her leg. She was hospitalized for further treatment.

And at approximately 10:00 a.m., a Russian UAV hit one of the residential buildings in Novoraisk. A 61-year-old woman sustained a mine-explosive injury and a leg wound as a result of the attack. The victim is currently under medical supervision.

At approximately 12:40 p.m., the Russians shelled the village of Komysany. A 33-year-old man was injured in the attack. He suffered a mine-blast injury, contusion, acute stress reaction, and facial and body injuries.

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