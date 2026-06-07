2 people died as a result of Russian strikes on Kherson and Donetsk regions

Over the past 24 hours, two more civilians have fallen victim to Russian attacks in the Kherson and Donetsk regions. In addition, 19 civilians have been injured.

Consequences of new Russian attacks on Kherson and Donetsk regions

Russia is killing civilians! On June 6, Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk Oblast: in Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka. Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OAV

According to him, another 5 civilians in the region were injured to varying degrees of severity over the past 24 hours.

Filashkin draws attention to the fact that the total number of Russian victims in the Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha — 4,107 and 9,589.

In the Kherson region, Russian invaders struck critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas of the region's settlements.

According to the latest data, the occupiers damaged 8 high-rise buildings and 15 private houses.

In addition, it is indicated that the enemy damaged a water tower, a cell tower, outbuildings, agricultural machinery, and private cars.