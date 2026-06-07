Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,350 Russian occupiers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on June 6, the Defense Forces' aviation struck three areas of concentration of enemy personnel, two artillery systems, and eight enemy control points of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian army.
Points of attention
- The enemy's use of air strikes, guided bombs, kamikaze drones, and attacks on settlements highlight the challenges faced by Ukrainian troops in defending their positions.
- Despite facing relentless attacks, Ukrainian soldiers maintain their defense efforts with determination and resilience against the invaders.
Losses of the Russian army as of June 7, 2026
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/07/2026 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,373,620 (+1,350) people;
tanks — 11,989 (+6) units;
armored combat vehicles — 24,700 (+4) units;
artillery systems — 43,479 (+82) units;
MLRS — 1,844 (+7) units;
air defense systems — 1,407 (+2) units;
ground robotic complexes — 1,595 (+10) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 334,063 (+2,245) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 104,051 (+393) units;
special equipment — 4,257 (+4) units.
In addition, the invaders used 9,928 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,204 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, of which 45 attacks were carried out from multiple launch rocket systems.
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