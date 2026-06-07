Air defense reports neutralization of 215 targets during new Russian attack
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Ukraine
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Air defense reports neutralization of 215 targets during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 236 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas types and simulator drones of the Parody type.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data shows that enemy UAVs of Shahed, Gerber, Italmas types and simulator drones of the Parody type were shot down/suppressed in the north, south, and east of the country.
  • The ongoing attack underscores the importance of following safety rules and the resilience of the Ukrainian forces in holding the sky against the enemy.

Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

Enemy drones flew from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, TOT Donetsk region; Chauda, TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 215 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

17 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling at 9 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers

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