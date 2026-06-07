Air defense reports neutralization of 215 targets during new Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 236 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas types and simulator drones of the Parody type.

Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

Enemy drones flew from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, TOT Donetsk region; Chauda, TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 215 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

17 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling at 9 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!