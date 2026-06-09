Russia strikes Donetsk and Kherson regions: 3 civilians killed
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Ukraine
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Russia strikes Donetsk and Kherson regions: 3 civilians killed

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Consequences of new Russian attacks on Kherson and Donetsk regions
Читати українською

Three civilians have been killed in Russian attacks in the Donetsk and Kherson regions over the past 24 hours, and 24 others have reportedly been injured, including a child.

Points of attention

  • Kherson region suffered one fatality and 13 injuries, with several settlements being attacked by Russian forces.
  • Officials confirm the severity of the attacks, highlighting the urgent need for assistance and intervention in the affected regions.

Consequences of new Russian attacks on Kherson and Donetsk regions

Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Belozerske and Druzhkivka. Another 11 people in the region were injured in the past 24 hours.

Vadym Filashkin

Vadym Filashkin

Head of the Donetsk OAV

According to him, over the past 24 hours, the enemy shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 22 times.

At least 9 civilian casualties are known in Sloviansk.

In addition, 12 high-rise buildings, 3 private houses, 3 administrative buildings, and 10 cars were hit by Russian occupiers.

In Shabelkivka, Kramatorsk community, 2 people were injured and a private house was damaged. In Levadne, Oleksandrivka community, a warehouse and a truck were damaged; in Petrivka Pershaya, 1 private house was destroyed and 13 were damaged. In Novodonetske, a coffee shop and an educational institution were damaged; in Kuritsyn, infrastructure; in Iversk, 33 private houses were damaged, — said Filashkin.

The head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, officially confirmed that on June 8, the Russian occupiers actively covered Kherson and more than 30 settlements in the region with fire.

As a result, one person died in the region and 13 others were injured, including a child.

The enemy also attacked Beryslav, Bilozerka, Antonivka, Dar'ivka, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, and other settlements.

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