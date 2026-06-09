Russia strikes Donetsk and Kherson regions: 3 civilians killed

Three civilians have been killed in Russian attacks in the Donetsk and Kherson regions over the past 24 hours, and 24 others have reportedly been injured, including a child.
Points of attention
- Kherson region suffered one fatality and 13 injuries, with several settlements being attacked by Russian forces.
- Officials confirm the severity of the attacks, highlighting the urgent need for assistance and intervention in the affected regions.
Consequences of new Russian attacks on Kherson and Donetsk regions
According to him, over the past 24 hours, the enemy shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 22 times.
At least 9 civilian casualties are known in Sloviansk.
In addition, 12 high-rise buildings, 3 private houses, 3 administrative buildings, and 10 cars were hit by Russian occupiers.
The head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, officially confirmed that on June 8, the Russian occupiers actively covered Kherson and more than 30 settlements in the region with fire.
As a result, one person died in the region and 13 others were injured, including a child.
The enemy also attacked Beryslav, Bilozerka, Antonivka, Dar'ivka, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, and other settlements.
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