A pregnant woman and two men were killed in Chuguiv as a result of Russian strikes

New Russian attacks on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, have claimed the lives of three more civilians. In addition, local authorities report 25 victims. June 9 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Chuhuiv.

Russia's attack on Chuguiv — what are the consequences?

According to the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, on June 8, the Russian occupiers attacked the city of Kharkiv and 30 settlements in the region.

A total of 3 civilians were reported killed. One of the victims of the enemy strike, a 22-year-old woman, was alive.

In Kharkiv, 16 people were injured, including girls aged 11 and 16 and a one-year-old boy who suffered from acute stress reactions; in Chuguiv, men aged 56 and 70 and a 22-year-old woman died, women aged 71 and 65 and a 70-year-old man suffered from acute stress reactions; in the village of Velykyi Burluk, men aged 40 and 39 were injured; in Bogodukhiv, a 69-year-old man was injured. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv Oblast

In addition, it is reported that a 49-year-old woman was injured in the village of Vyshneve, Starosaltiv community; a 43-year-old man was injured in the village of Cherkaski Tyshky, Tsyrkuniv community; and a 30-year-old man was injured in the village of Khotimlya, Starosaltiv community.

For the latest attacks on Kharkiv and the region, the Russian army used: