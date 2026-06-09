A pregnant woman and two men were killed in Chuguiv as a result of Russian strikes

New Russian attacks on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, have claimed the lives of three more civilians. In addition, local authorities report 25 victims. June 9 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Chuhuiv.
Points of attention
- The casualties range from young girls to elderly men, with several individuals suffering from acute stress reactions due to the trauma caused by the assaults.
- The Russian army deployed a variety of missiles and UAVs in the recent attacks on Kharkiv, further escalating the humanitarian crisis in the region.
Russia's attack on Chuguiv — what are the consequences?
According to the head of the Kharkiv Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, on June 8, the Russian occupiers attacked the city of Kharkiv and 30 settlements in the region.
A total of 3 civilians were reported killed. One of the victims of the enemy strike, a 22-year-old woman, was alive.
In addition, it is reported that a 49-year-old woman was injured in the village of Vyshneve, Starosaltiv community; a 43-year-old man was injured in the village of Cherkaski Tyshky, Tsyrkuniv community; and a 30-year-old man was injured in the village of Khotimlya, Starosaltiv community.
For the latest attacks on Kharkiv and the region, the Russian army used:
5 "X-59" missiles;
7 KAB;
11 UAVs of the "Geran-2" type;
1 Lancet type UAV;
6 Molniya type UAVs;
15 fpv drones;
19 UAVs (type to be determined).
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