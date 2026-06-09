Air defense eliminated 146 targets during new Russian attack
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Ukraine
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Air defense eliminated 146 targets during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — air defense report
Читати українською

During the night of June 8-9, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on Ukraine with two Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles, 166 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, "Banderol" loitering munitions, and "Parody" type simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing situation highlights the importance of vigilance and adherence to safety rules to ensure the security of Ukrainian airspace against enemy threats.
  • Despite the challenges, Ukrainian soldiers remain determined and call for unity to achieve victory and protect their homeland from external aggression.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — air defense report

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 146 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types of drones.

Two guided aircraft missiles and 17 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 8 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

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