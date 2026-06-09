Ukrainian aircraft hit 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian aircraft hit 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of June 9, 2026
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on June 8, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed six areas of concentration of manpower and three control points of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Recent enemy attacks include missile strikes, air strikes, kamikaze drones, and assaults on settlements and troops' positions.
  • Stay informed on the latest developments in the conflict and the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

Losses of the Russian army as of June 9, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/09/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,376,320 (+1,370) people;

  • tanks — 12,001 (+4) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,710 (+5) units;

  • artillery systems — 43,639 (+75) units;

  • RSZV — 1,851 (+4) units;

  • anti-aircraft systems — 1,411 (+2) units;

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,614 (+7) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 338,327 (+2,103) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 104,796 (+382) units;

  • special equipment — 4,253 (+4) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes, using three missiles, and carried out 88 air strikes, dropping 282 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 10,282 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,725 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 55 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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