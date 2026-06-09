Ukrainian aircraft hit 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on June 8, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed six areas of concentration of manpower and three control points of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian invaders.
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- Recent enemy attacks include missile strikes, air strikes, kamikaze drones, and assaults on settlements and troops' positions.
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Losses of the Russian army as of June 9, 2026
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/09/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,376,320 (+1,370) people;
tanks — 12,001 (+4) units;
armored combat vehicles — 24,710 (+5) units;
artillery systems — 43,639 (+75) units;
RSZV — 1,851 (+4) units;
anti-aircraft systems — 1,411 (+2) units;
ground robotic complexes — 1,614 (+7) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 338,327 (+2,103) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 104,796 (+382) units;
special equipment — 4,253 (+4) units.
In addition, it used 10,282 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,725 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 55 from multiple launch rocket systems.
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