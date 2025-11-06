Russia launched a massive drone strike on Kamianske — there are casualties

The enemy launched a massive attack on Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, with drones on the night of November 6. 8 people were injured.
Russian drone attack on Kamyansk: consequences
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko.
According to the head of the OVA, as a result of the massive attack in Kamianske, several fires broke out. The roof and ceiling in one of the entrances of a four-story building were partially destroyed. Cars were damaged. Infrastructure and a transport company were damaged. 8 people were injured.
Vladyslav Haivanenko showed photos of the consequences of the attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Explosions were heard in Kamianske late on the evening of November 5 after reports of a drone attack. After 11:00 p.m., the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a drone threat in the north and center of the Dnipropetrovsk region, heading towards the Dnipro and Kamianske.
Russian military also struck the Petropavlivska community of the Sinelnyky district. A municipal utility building was occupied.
The Russian army continued to target Nikopol region with FPV drones and artillery. It hit Nikopol itself and the Pokrovskaya community. A five-story building, a private house, and a power line were damaged.
Sky defenders destroyed 13 drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
