Russia launched a massive drone strike on Kamianske — there are casualties
Russia launched a massive drone strike on Kamianske — there are casualties

Kamyansk
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

The enemy launched a massive attack on Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, with drones on the night of November 6. 8 people were injured.

Russian drone attack on Kamyansk: consequences

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko.

According to the head of the OVA, as a result of the massive attack in Kamianske, several fires broke out. The roof and ceiling in one of the entrances of a four-story building were partially destroyed. Cars were damaged. Infrastructure and a transport company were damaged. 8 people were injured.

Vladyslav Haivanenko showed photos of the consequences of the attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Kamianske after the Russian strike

Explosions were heard in Kamianske late on the evening of November 5 after reports of a drone attack. After 11:00 p.m., the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a drone threat in the north and center of the Dnipropetrovsk region, heading towards the Dnipro and Kamianske.

Russian military also struck the Petropavlivska community of the Sinelnyky district. A municipal utility building was occupied.

The Russian army continued to target Nikopol region with FPV drones and artillery. It hit Nikopol itself and the Pokrovskaya community. A five-story building, a private house, and a power line were damaged.

Sky defenders destroyed 13 drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

