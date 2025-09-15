Russia launched a missile strike on an agricultural enterprise in Sumy region — many injured
Russia launched a missile strike on an agricultural enterprise in Sumy region — many injured

Sumy OVA
Sumy region
Russia has struck an agricultural enterprise in Sumy Oblast with missiles. About 30 pieces of equipment were damaged and 12 workers who were harvesting were injured.

Points of attention

  • Russia targeted an agricultural enterprise in Sumy region with missile strikes, resulting in injuries to workers and damage to equipment.
  • About 30 pieces of agricultural machinery were damaged in the attack, with 12 workers being injured while harvesting.
  • 11 injured individuals were hospitalized, one in serious condition, following the missile strike by Russian occupiers in Sumy Oblast.

Russia attacked farmers in Sumy region

According to the investigation, late in the evening of September 14, at around 11:00 p.m., Russian occupiers launched, according to preliminary information, two missile strikes on the territory of the enterprise in the Boromlyansk community of the Okhtyrsky district.

The enemy's target was a peaceful field where agricultural machinery was working, — said the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleh Hrygorov.

The attack affected people who were harvesting the crop. 12 workers were injured.

As the head of the regional military administration clarified, 11 men have been hospitalized, one of them is in serious condition.

About 30 units of agricultural machinery were also damaged, including tractors and combines.

Prosecutors, together with law enforcement officers, documented the consequences of the attack and launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

