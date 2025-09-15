Russia launched a missile strike on an agricultural enterprise in Sumy region — many injured

Russia has struck an agricultural enterprise in Sumy Oblast with missiles. About 30 pieces of equipment were damaged and 12 workers who were harvesting were injured.
According to the investigation, late in the evening of September 14, at around 11:00 p.m., Russian occupiers launched, according to preliminary information, two missile strikes on the territory of the enterprise in the Boromlyansk community of the Okhtyrsky district.
The attack affected people who were harvesting the crop. 12 workers were injured.
As the head of the regional military administration clarified, 11 men have been hospitalized, one of them is in serious condition.
About 30 units of agricultural machinery were also damaged, including tractors and combines.
