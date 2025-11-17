Russia launched a missile strike on Balakliya — there are dead and many injured
Russia launched a missile strike on Balakliya — there are dead and many injured

Russian troops attacked Balaklia, Kharkiv Oblast, tonight, November 17. The missile strike resulted in deaths and injuries.

  • Russian troops launched a missile strike on Balakliya, resulting in deaths and injuries among civilians, including children.
  • The attack targeted residential areas, kindergartens, and medical infrastructure, causing significant damage to buildings and vehicles.
  • Multiple apartment buildings and a kindergarten were damaged in the missile strikes, with casualties reported among the local population.

Russia attacked Balakliya: there are casualties

Russia launched a series of insidious missile strikes on the peaceful city of Balakliya overnight. The missiles hit a densely built-up residential area.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that, according to preliminary data, 3 people died and 13 were injured, including 4 children.

As a result of the attack, a private residential building, balconies of high-rise apartments, and cars were on fire. 9- and 5-story residential buildings, a kindergarten, and cars were damaged. All fires were quickly extinguished by the State Emergency Service units.

Consequences of the Russian missile strike in Balakliya

The missile hit damaged seven apartment buildings and a kindergarten. After a second strike, two more nine-story residential buildings were damaged, the General Staff noted.

It is noted that the Russian Federation continues to deliberately terrorize the civilian population, purposefully attacking residential areas, educational institutions, and medical infrastructure.

Earlier it was reported that 8 people were injured as a result of a hostile missile strike on Balakliya, Kharkiv region. Previously, one person was killed. Previously, among the injured were two children aged 14 and 12. Also, a 61-year-old man sought medical help and was hospitalized.

