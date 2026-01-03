Russia launched a missile strike on Cherkasy region — there are casualties

The Russian army launched a missile strike on the Zolotonish district of the Cherkasy region, and two injured people were hospitalized.

The Russian army fired a missile at Cherkasy region

This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy OVA, Ihor Taburets.

During the day, the enemy launched a missile strike on the Zolotoneshchyna region. At that moment, five people sought medical help. Two of the injured were taken to the hospital, but their injuries were not serious. Share

According to him, according to preliminary data, residential infrastructure and a private enterprise were damaged by debris and the blast wave.

All necessary services are working at the scene of the crash. A fire and heating station is also being deployed.