Russia launched a missile strike on Cherkasy region — there are casualties

The Russian army launched a missile strike on the Zolotonish district of the Cherkasy region, and two injured people were hospitalized.
The Russian army fired a missile at Cherkasy region
This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy OVA, Ihor Taburets.
According to him, according to preliminary data, residential infrastructure and a private enterprise were damaged by debris and the blast wave.
All necessary services are working at the scene of the crash. A fire and heating station is also being deployed.
The area is being surveyed.
