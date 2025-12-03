Russia launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih — there is destruction and casualties

On December 3, at 5:45 p.m., an explosion was heard in Kryvyi Rih. The Air Force reported the movement of a high-speed target towards the city.

Russia hits Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles: there are wounded

Later, the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported that an administrative building had been hit by ballistic missiles, initially by an Iskander-M. According to him, a woman was injured. The fire resulting from the attack was extinguished, and high-rise buildings were damaged.

According to an official, a ballistic missile, presumably an Iskander-M, hit an administrative building in the city of Kryvyi Rih on the evening of December 3. According to preliminary data, the impact damaged several multi-story residential buildings located near the scene of the incident.

It is known that to coordinate rescue and recovery efforts, the management headquarters was deployed in the school located opposite the damaged building.

Vilkul also clarified that the fire that occurred as a result of the impact was extinguished, and there is no longer a threat of the fire spreading.

One woman was previously injured, her condition is not serious.

All emergency services, including firefighters, medics, and local authorities, are on the scene. They continue to inspect nearby buildings to assess the extent of the damage and ensure the safety of residents.

Later, the Dnipropetrovsk OVA reported three wounded, including a 3-year-old child.