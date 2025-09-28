Russia launched combined strikes on Kyiv and the region — there are dead and injured

Three people were killed and 10 injured in a combined Russian attack in Kyiv on September 28. A 12-year-old girl was among the dead.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

In total, 10 injured and at least 2 dead have been confirmed in Kyiv as of now. The data is likely not final. Share

Kyiv after the Russian attack

A 12-year-old girl was killed in a Russian combined attack in the Solomiansky district of Kyiv, according to preliminary information.

Tkachenko later wrote that the number of deaths had increased.

Rescuers' work in Kyiv

As a result of the shelling, damage was recorded to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in the Solomyansky, Svyatoshynsky, Holosiivsky, Darnytsky, and Dniprovsky districts of the city.

A five-story residential building was hit in Solomyanskyi district. A fire broke out on the 3rd and 4th floors with partial destruction. The body of a 12-year-old girl was rescued from under the rubble. 3 people were rescued, one person was injured. Firefighters are working at the scene. The fire is currently localized.

At another address, a fire broke out in the building of the Institute of Cardiology. Unfortunately, the bodies of 2 deceased were found at the scene. The fire has been contained.

The attack also caused a fire in a two-story non-residential building. A man was hospitalized before rescuers arrived. The fire was extinguished.

At other addresses, a warehouse building and a private residential building were hit, from which 2 victims with acute stress reactions were hospitalized before the arrival of rescuers.

In the Holosiivskyi district of the city, a single-story private residential building was hit. The roof and walls of the building were partially destroyed. Fortunately, there was no fire.

Another private home was damaged and set on fire at a different address. The fire has been extinguished. No injuries were reported.

In the Svyatoshyn district, debris was recorded falling onto an open area.

Two parked cars caught fire in the Dnipro district. The fire has been extinguished. No injuries.

In the Darnytsia district, a children's educational institution building was damaged as a result of shelling.

Kyiv region after the Russian attack

Russia has also launched a large-scale attack on the Kyiv region. According to the Kyiv OVA, there are casualties and destruction.

Five people were injured in the Fastiv district. These are employees of one of the enterprises of the bakery. All necessary medical assistance is provided on site. A fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise. It is currently extinguished.

A fire broke out on the roof of a nine-story residential building in Bila Tserkva. 6 cars were damaged. The fire was extinguished. Previously, two women, 56 and 47 years old, suffered an acute stress reaction. Medical assistance was provided on the spot.

The enemy attack is still ongoing.