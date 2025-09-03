The Russian Federation attacked Kyiv, Lutsk, Kirovohrad region and Prykarpattia — civilians were injured

During the night of September 2-3, the aggressor country Russia carried out combined missile and drone strikes on various regions of Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Lutsk, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Ivano-Frankivsk, Volyn and other regions. The targets were exclusively civilian infrastructure.
Consequences of the new massive Russian attack on September 2-3
During the night of September 3, the enemy carried out a massive attack with strike drones on the Kyiv region.
Local authorities report that in Vyshgorod, debris from a downed drone fell near residential buildings and caused a fire.
As stated by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, there were no casualties.
Also, a large number of enemy drones attacked Lutsk, causing fires in the city.
Mayor Ihor Polishchuk made a statement on this matter:
According to Polishchuk, there were no casualties.
The Russian army also attacked Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions with drones and missiles — residential buildings were damaged and fires are raging.
Local authorities said no one was injured.
Due to Russian shelling and damage to railway infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region, more than 20 trains are delayed.
According to the latest data, 4 railway workers were injured.
Ukrzaliznytsia warns that a number of trains will be delayed, including:
No. 76 Kryvyi Rih — Kyiv
No.75 Kyiv — Kryvyi Rih
No. 79 Dnipro — Lviv
No. 791 Kremenchuk — Kyiv
No. 790 Kropyvnytskyi — Kyiv
No. 121 Kherson — Kramatorsk
No. 85 Zaporizhia — Lviv
No.38 Kyiv — Zaporizhia
No. 37 Zaporizhia — Kyiv
No. 51 Zaporizhia — Odesa
No. 789 Kropyvnytskyi — Kyiv
No. 119 Dnipro — Chelm
No. 31 Zaporizhia — Przemysl
No. 59 Kharkiv — Odesa
No. 65/165 Kharkiv — Cherkasy, Uman
No. 102 Kramatorsk — Kherson
No. 80 Lviv — Dnipro
No. 120 Chelm — Dnipro
No.86 Lviv — Zaporizhia
No.8 Odesa — Kharkiv
No. 54 Odesa — Dnipro
No. 254 Odesa — Kryvyi Rih
In addition, it is indicated that the Carpathian Basin was subjected to a massive combined attack by Russia, with the enemy targeting an infrastructure facility.
The attack caused a fire. All services are working at the scene. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.
In the Chernihiv region, Russian drones hit a civilian critical infrastructure facility.
More than 30,000 households in the Nizhyn district are without electricity. All services are involved in restoring power supply.
