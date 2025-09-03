The Russian Federation attacked Kyiv, Lutsk, Kirovohrad region and Prykarpattia — civilians were injured

During the night of September 2-3, the aggressor country Russia carried out combined missile and drone strikes on various regions of Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Lutsk, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Ivano-Frankivsk, Volyn and other regions. The targets were exclusively civilian infrastructure.

Consequences of the new massive Russian attack on September 2-3

During the night of September 3, the enemy carried out a massive attack with strike drones on the Kyiv region.

Local authorities report that in Vyshgorod, debris from a downed drone fell near residential buildings and caused a fire.

As stated by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, there were no casualties.

Also, a large number of enemy drones attacked Lutsk, causing fires in the city.

Mayor Ihor Polishchuk made a statement on this matter:

Of the destruction of civilian infrastructure as of this moment: 2 garages and an outbuilding were on fire, another outbuilding was damaged by debris. A private truck was completely burned out, he reported.

According to Polishchuk, there were no casualties.

The Russian army also attacked Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions with drones and missiles — residential buildings were damaged and fires are raging.

The region was attacked by missiles and drones twice — at night and in the morning. Air defense forces were working. There are downings, but there is also damage. As of now, it is known about a fire in the territory of the garage complex, a trolleybus was damaged, windows in residential buildings were broken, and non-residential premises were damaged.

Local authorities said no one was injured.

Due to Russian shelling and damage to railway infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region, more than 20 trains are delayed.

According to the latest data, 4 railway workers were injured.

Ukrzaliznytsia warns that a number of trains will be delayed, including:

No. 76 Kryvyi Rih — Kyiv

No.75 Kyiv — Kryvyi Rih

No. 79 Dnipro — Lviv

No. 791 Kremenchuk — Kyiv

No. 790 Kropyvnytskyi — Kyiv

No. 121 Kherson — Kramatorsk

No. 85 Zaporizhia — Lviv

No.38 Kyiv — Zaporizhia

No. 37 Zaporizhia — Kyiv

No. 51 Zaporizhia — Odesa

No. 789 Kropyvnytskyi — Kyiv

No. 119 Dnipro — Chelm

No. 31 Zaporizhia — Przemysl

No. 59 Kharkiv — Odesa

No. 65/165 Kharkiv — Cherkasy, Uman

No. 102 Kramatorsk — Kherson

No. 80 Lviv — Dnipro

No. 120 Chelm — Dnipro

No.86 Lviv — Zaporizhia

No.8 Odesa — Kharkiv

No. 54 Odesa — Dnipro

No. 254 Odesa — Kryvyi Rih

In addition, it is indicated that the Carpathian Basin was subjected to a massive combined attack by Russia, with the enemy targeting an infrastructure facility.

The attack caused a fire. All services are working at the scene. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

In the Chernihiv region, Russian drones hit a civilian critical infrastructure facility.