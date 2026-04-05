Russia launched drone strikes on gas production in Poltava region

Russian troops attacked infrastructure assets of the Naftogaz group in the Poltava region on the eve of Catholic Easter, April 4.

Russia attacked gas production in Poltava region

This was announced by Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, on April 4.

The strikes were carried out by drones. The shelling caused a fire. After some time, a second attack took place.

Relevant services are working on the scene. No injuries.

Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has already attacked Naftogaz Group facilities more than 40 times.