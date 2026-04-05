Russia launched drone strikes on gas production in Poltava region
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Ukraine
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Russia launched drone strikes on gas production in Poltava region

Poltava region
Читати українською
Source:  Naftogaz of Ukraine

Russian troops attacked infrastructure assets of the Naftogaz group in the Poltava region on the eve of Catholic Easter, April 4.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops targeted infrastructure assets of the Naftogaz group in the Poltava region with drone strikes, resulting in a fire but no injuries reported.
  • This incident is part of a series of hostile attacks with over 40 instances on Naftogaz facilities this year, raising concerns about the security of the region.

Russia attacked gas production in Poltava region

This was announced by Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, on April 4.

The strikes were carried out by drones. The shelling caused a fire. After some time, a second attack took place.

Relevant services are working on the scene. No injuries.

Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has already attacked Naftogaz Group facilities more than 40 times.

Earlier, Koretsky reported at the end of March that the enemy had already struck with drones at production enterprises of the Naftogaz group in the Poltava region.

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