Russia likely to launch war with NATO in 2029, Bundeswehr inspector general says
Russia likely to launch war with NATO in 2029, Bundeswehr inspector general says

Bundeswehr
Читати українською
Source:  Bild

Official Berlin is convinced that Russia can start a war against NATO as early as 2029.

Points of attention

  • Germany is considering the option of resuming compulsory military service.
  • The German government has developed a strategic plan "OPLAN DEU" to provide NATO forces with fuel, food and medicine in case of war.
  • The German army has a record low supply of ammunition, enough for only two days.

Germany fears that it will be unprepared for Russia's attack

The Inspector General of German Bundeswehr [German Armed Forces — Ed.], Karsten Breuer, made such a statement.

According to his data, by 2029, optimal conditions will be created for the aggressor country to start a war against the Alliance.

Carsten Breuer also announced a forecast that in 5-8 years there will be about 1.5 million soldiers in Russia.

What is important to understand is that this is roughly twice the number of troops currently fighting against the Armed Forces.

You should mark 2029 in your diary! Until then, there is still a lot of work to be done, we must also be ready, — Breuer warned the young German soldiers, speaking at the military school.

What is known about the German army

As of today, it has 181,500 soldiers, which is 20,000 fewer than the target number of 203,000.

In this regard, Berlin is already considering a scenario with the restoration of mandatory military service.

In addition, it is emphasized that Germany has less than 300 battle tanks, while the Russian Federation currently builds approximately one and a half thousand battle tanks per year.

Also, the German army has a record low inventory of ammunition, enough for only two days. The government has already developed the "Operational Plan Germany" ("OPLAN DEU"), a document that describes how Germany's military architecture should be built before the start of a possible military conflict, the report says.

The Federal Republic of Germany's key objective is to ensure the deployment and supply of fuel, food, and medicine to NATO forces in the event of a war.

