Estonia warns about new potential invasion of Russia and urges NATO to "wake up"
Estonia warns about new potential invasion of Russia and urges NATO to "wake up"

Russian army
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The head of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Parliament of Estonia, Marko Mihkelson, calls on the members of the Alliance to fight back against Russia before it is too late.

Putin may start a war over the Baltic Sea

Mihkelson's loud public appeals were a reaction to an article by the Russian opposition publication Moscow Times.

As you know, the media recently published a draft document that talks about Russia's plans to unilaterally change the country's maritime borders with Lithuania and Finland in the Baltic Sea.

With such steps, Russia is testing NATO's readiness to defend itself. Until now, he (Vladimir Putin — Ed.) has received a signal that NATO does not dare to quarrel with Russia, such as "half-strength" aid to Ukraine and restrictions on the use of Western weapons, "turning a blind eye" to the arrival of Russian missiles and drones, large-scale jamming of the GPS signal, creating problems for vital infrastructure.

Marko Michkelson

Marko Michkelson

Head of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Parliament of Estonia

NATO still shows fear of the Russian Federation

The Estonian diplomat draws attention to the fact that even the ambassadors of NATO countries are afraid to start a joint visit to Kyiv, lest it look as if NATO is at war with Russia.

He is also convinced that Russian dictator Putin sees his campaign in Ukraine as part of a battle to destroy the Western world order.

One of the main goals of the Kremlin at the moment is to undermine the authority of the Alliance.

It is time for NATO allies to wake up and decide what symmetrical or asymmetrical steps to respond to Russia. Otherwise, we will see new provocations from Russia, which may eventually lead to a direct armed conflict,” Mihkelson concluded.

