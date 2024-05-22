Estonia warns about new potential invasion of Russia and urges NATO to "wake up"

The head of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Parliament of Estonia, Marko Mihkelson, calls on the members of the Alliance to fight back against Russia before it is too late.
Putin may start a war over the Baltic Sea
Mihkelson's loud public appeals were a reaction to an article by the Russian opposition publication Moscow Times.
As you know, the media recently published a draft document that talks about Russia's plans to unilaterally change the country's maritime borders with Lithuania and Finland in the Baltic Sea.
NATO still shows fear of the Russian Federation
The Estonian diplomat draws attention to the fact that even the ambassadors of NATO countries are afraid to start a joint visit to Kyiv, lest it look as if NATO is at war with Russia.
He is also convinced that Russian dictator Putin sees his campaign in Ukraine as part of a battle to destroy the Western world order.
One of the main goals of the Kremlin at the moment is to undermine the authority of the Alliance.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-