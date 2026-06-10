Russia massively attacked civilian infrastructure in Sumy region — six injured
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Ukraine
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Russia massively attacked civilian infrastructure in Sumy region — six injured

Sumy OVA
Sumy region
Читати українською

Six civilians were injured today as a result of enemy attacks in Sumy region, said the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov.

Points of attention

  • Russia launched a massive attack on civilian infrastructure in Sumy region, resulting in six civilians being injured.
  • Four women and two men from different communities in Sumy region were hospitalized due to the attack.
  • The injured civilians are receiving necessary medical assistance, with no serious conditions reported among them.

Russia attacked Sumy region: 6 injured

In the morning, the Russians attacked civilian infrastructure and the residential sector of Sumy region.

Four women and two men were hospitalized. They are residents of Sumy, Bilopol, and Vorozhbyansk communities.

The injured are provided with necessary medical assistance.

Initially, there were no people in serious condition among the injured.

All consequences and the condition of people are being clarified.

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