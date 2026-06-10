Russia massively attacked civilian infrastructure in Sumy region — six injured

Six civilians were injured today as a result of enemy attacks in Sumy region, said the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov.

Russia attacked Sumy region: 6 injured

In the morning, the Russians attacked civilian infrastructure and the residential sector of Sumy region.

Four women and two men were hospitalized. They are residents of Sumy, Bilopol, and Vorozhbyansk communities.

The injured are provided with necessary medical assistance.

Initially, there were no people in serious condition among the injured. Share

All consequences and the condition of people are being clarified.