Russian attack on funeral procession in Sumy — number of injured increases
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Ukraine
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Russian attack on funeral procession in Sumy — number of injured increases

Sumy OVA
Sumy
Читати українською

As a result of today's enemy attack on a funeral procession in Sumy region, 15 injured people were taken to the hospital.

Points of attention

  • 15 individuals were injured in an enemy attack on a funeral procession in Sumy region, with one fatality and another person in intensive care.
  • The number of injured individuals from the Sumy funeral procession has risen, with two individuals hospitalized and 11 receiving outpatient treatment.

The number of injured people from the funeral procession in Sumy has increased

This was reported by the head of the Sumy MBA Serhiy Kryvosheyenko.

All were provided with qualified medical care in a hospital setting.

Unfortunately, one man died due to serious injuries.

Another is in the intensive care unit.

Two injured people are hospitalized. 11 people are receiving outpatient treatment.

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