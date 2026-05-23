Russian attack on funeral procession in Sumy — number of injured increases

As a result of today's enemy attack on a funeral procession in Sumy region, 15 injured people were taken to the hospital.

The number of injured people from the funeral procession in Sumy has increased

This was reported by the head of the Sumy MBA Serhiy Kryvosheyenko.

All were provided with qualified medical care in a hospital setting.

Unfortunately, one man died due to serious injuries.

Another is in the intensive care unit. Share