The Russian army massively attacked Sumy — there are casualties
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Ukraine
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The Russian army massively attacked Sumy — there are casualties

Sumy OVA
Sumy
Читати українською

On the morning of May 21, the Russian military launched a massive attack on Sumy, injuring six people.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army launched a massive attack on Sumy, resulting in six casualties, including serious injuries.
  • Civilians were targeted in the attack, with hits recorded in private residential buildings and infrastructure facilities in Sumy.

Russia attacked Sumy: 6 wounded

This was reported by the head of the Sumy MBA Serhiy Kryvosheyenko.

Sumy under massive enemy attack. The type of weapons is being determined.

Sumy after the Russian attack

Hits were recorded in private residential buildings in the Kovpakiv district of Sumy, as well as in infrastructure facilities.

According to Kryvosheyenko, three people were injured. They were provided with medical assistance.

It later became known that as a result of today's massive enemy attack on Sumy, 6 people were previously injured.

Two men, ages 70 and 71, are in serious condition in hospital. Another 30-year-old man is hospitalized in moderate condition. An 81-year-old woman was also injured. The man (details are being confirmed) and the 71-year-old woman received medical attention at the scene.

Other circumstances are being clarified.

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