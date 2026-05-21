The Russian army massively attacked Sumy — there are casualties

On the morning of May 21, the Russian military launched a massive attack on Sumy, injuring six people.
Points of attention
- The Russian army launched a massive attack on Sumy, resulting in six casualties, including serious injuries.
- Civilians were targeted in the attack, with hits recorded in private residential buildings and infrastructure facilities in Sumy.
Russia attacked Sumy: 6 wounded
This was reported by the head of the Sumy MBA Serhiy Kryvosheyenko.
Hits were recorded in private residential buildings in the Kovpakiv district of Sumy, as well as in infrastructure facilities.
According to Kryvosheyenko, three people were injured. They were provided with medical assistance.
It later became known that as a result of today's massive enemy attack on Sumy, 6 people were previously injured.
Other circumstances are being clarified.
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- Category
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