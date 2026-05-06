Rescuers unblock another body from under the rubble of a kindergarten in Sumy

In Sumy, rescuers unblocked another body from under the rubble of a kindergarten that was hit by Russian drones on May 6. Seven people were injured.

Woman's body recovered from rubble of kindergarten in Sumy

This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Sumy region.

The body of another deceased preschool employee was recovered from the rubble. The woman was 45 years old.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleg Grigorov, informed that about 10 Russian UAVs were recorded during the morning attack.

The Defense Forces managed to destroy some of the drones. Two drones hit a preschool building. Share

Kindergarten in Sumy after the Russian attack

Two employees of the institution died. They were 48 and 45 years old. Seven more people were injured. They were provided with the necessary assistance.

A 52-year-old woman remains in the hospital with more serious injuries.