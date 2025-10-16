Russia massively attacked gas production facilities in the Poltava region

On the night of October 16, the Russians attacked energy infrastructure, halting the operation of gas production facilities in the Poltava region.
Points of attention
- Russia's attack on gas production facilities in the Poltava region has led to the suspension of operations, posing a threat to energy infrastructure in the region.
- The drone and missile attacks on gas facilities raise concerns about potential disruptions in gas supply to residents, highlighting the vulnerability of energy infrastructure.
- DTEK Naftogaz employees and local authorities are working to regain control of the situation and implement safety measures to protect the gas production facilities.
Gas production facilities in Poltava region suspended
This was announced by DTEK Group.
Russia has struck DTEK Naftogaz's energy infrastructure with drones and missiles. In one of the communities, a fire is currently being extinguished at gas production facilities.
Russia wants to leave us without gas. I want to appeal to the residents, please turn off all your gas appliances. When gas appears, we will inform you, then you will open it. The enemy is attacking the gas infrastructure so that this gas cannot be delivered to the residents, — said the head of the Opishnya community Mykola Riznyk.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-