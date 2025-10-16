Russia massively attacked gas production facilities in the Poltava region
Russia massively attacked gas production facilities in the Poltava region

On the night of October 16, the Russians attacked energy infrastructure, halting the operation of gas production facilities in the Poltava region.

Gas production facilities in Poltava region suspended

This was announced by DTEK Group.

At night, the enemy once again attacked the energy infrastructure of DTEK "Naftogaz" with drones and missiles. As a result of the attack, the operation of gas production facilities in the Poltava region was stopped.

Russia has struck DTEK Naftogaz's energy infrastructure with drones and missiles. In one of the communities, a fire is currently being extinguished at gas production facilities.

Russia wants to leave us without gas. I want to appeal to the residents, please turn off all your gas appliances. When gas appears, we will inform you, then you will open it. The enemy is attacking the gas infrastructure so that this gas cannot be delivered to the residents, — said the head of the Opishnya community Mykola Riznyk.

