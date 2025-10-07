Ukraine forced to increase gas imports due to Russian strikes

The head of the Ministry of Energy, Svitlana Grinchuk, officially confirmed that Ukraine will have to increase gas imports by approximately 30% from the previous plan due to massive Russian attacks on gas production.
Points of attention
- Ukraine is engaging with various international partners, including the G7 countries, for support in purchasing gas and securing grants and loans.
- The situation underscores the importance of diversifying energy sources and enhancing energy security measures in Ukraine.
Russia is intensifying terror — the consequences are tangible
As Svitlana Hrynchuk noted, Ukraine has the financial resources to ensure full gas imports in October, November, December and "if necessary, in other months."
What is important to understand is that official Kyiv attracted $500 million in loans from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and $300 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to purchase gas.
According to her, the total amount of financing for gas imports is not yet known.
Grinchuk made it clear that this would depend on the intensity of Russian shelling, the level of damage to the gas transportation system and oil and gas sector, and the speed of recovery.
She also added that Kyiv is working separately with each ally to "understand who can help us in what way" in purchasing gas.
