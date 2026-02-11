Russia massively attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region — two dead, three wounded

Russian troops attacked the Sinelnyky and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing two people and injuring three.
- Russian troops carried out a devastating attack in the Sinelnyky and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, leading to two fatalities and three injuries.
- The attack involved the use of artillery, drones, and KABs, and caused significant damage to residential areas and infrastructure.
Russia killed two people in Dnipropetrovsk region
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.
According to the head of the region, in the Sinelnyky region, the Russians struck the Rozdorska, Pokrovska, Vasylkivska, and Bogynivska communities. Fires broke out. Two private houses were destroyed.
An injured man was pulled from under the rubble of one of them. Two women were also injured. Two people died.
The enemy also attacked the Nikopol region. Nikopol itself, Marhanetska, Myrivska, Chervonogryhorivska, Pokrovska communities suffered. A hospital, housing and cars were damaged. A bus was destroyed.
