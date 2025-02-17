Russia massively shelled Marganets with artillery — there are injuries and destruction
Russia massively shelled Marganets with artillery — there are injuries and destruction

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Marganets
Marganets suffered the most from enemy terror on the night of February 17 in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Since the evening, Russia has been shelling the city several times with artillery.

Points of attention

  • Marganets in the Dnipropetrovsk region was heavily shelled by Russia, resulting in injuries and destruction.
  • Four people were injured in the attack, one of whom was hospitalized in moderate condition.
  • Several buildings including an educational institution, administrative building, and shops were damaged in the shelling.

Russia shelled Marganets: there are casualties

Four people were injured. A 64-year-old woman. And men aged 22, 26 and 54. One of the victims was hospitalized in moderate condition.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.

A fire broke out, which rescuers quickly extinguished. An educational institution, an administrative building, an industrial and municipal enterprise, 8 shops, a cafe, and a legal center were damaged. 8 apartment buildings and 4 private buildings were damaged. An outbuilding, a garage, and a car were gutted. A power line was affected.

Serhiy Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

The occupiers also shelled villages in the Marhanets and Myriv communities. There were no deaths or injuries.

