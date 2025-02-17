Russia massively shelled Marganets with artillery — there are injuries and destruction

Marganets suffered the most from enemy terror on the night of February 17 in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Since the evening, Russia has been shelling the city several times with artillery.

Russia shelled Marganets: there are casualties

Four people were injured. A 64-year-old woman. And men aged 22, 26 and 54. One of the victims was hospitalized in moderate condition. Share

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.

A fire broke out, which rescuers quickly extinguished. An educational institution, an administrative building, an industrial and municipal enterprise, 8 shops, a cafe, and a legal center were damaged. 8 apartment buildings and 4 private buildings were damaged. An outbuilding, a garage, and a car were gutted. A power line was affected. Serhiy Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

The occupiers also shelled villages in the Marhanets and Myriv communities. There were no deaths or injuries.