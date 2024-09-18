The Russian army shelled Marganets. Among the injured is a child
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army shelled Marganets. Among the injured is a child

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Marganets
Читати українською

On September 18, Russian troops attacked Manganets with artillery. A 9-year-old child and two women were injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian army shelled Marganets with artillery resulting in casualties including a 9-year-old child and two women.
  • The situation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast is tense due to ongoing shelling and attacks by Russian troops.
  • A citizen died and a woman was seriously injured in the attack on Nikopol, showcasing the severity of the Russian aggression in the region.
  • Efficient measures are imperative to safeguard the civilian population from Russian aggression and to establish security in the area.
  • The incidents of shelling highlight the urgent need for international attention and intervention to address the escalating conflict and protect innocent lives.

Russian occupiers shelled Marganets: there are casualties

The shelling took place around 3:00 p.m.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

Victims again in Nikopol region. Now — as a result of artillery shelling of Marganets. A 9-year-old boy was injured. The child was hospitalized in a moderate condition. Two women — 43 and 69 years old — will recover at home. Their condition is satisfactory.

Sergey Lysak

Sergey Lysak

Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA

Russia shelled Nikopol

Russian terrorists also attacked Nikopol on September 18. A 42-year-old citizen died in the hospital as a result of the shelling.

A kamikaze drone of the Russian Federation struck the city

A 36-year-old woman was injured. She is in serious condition in the hospital. The administration building was damaged.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army shelled Nikopol with artillery — there are wounded
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Nikopol
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army shelled Nikopol. A 16-year-old girl died, three more people were injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
The Russian army shelled Nikopol. A 16-year-old girl died, three more people were injured

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?