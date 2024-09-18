The Russian army shelled Marganets. Among the injured is a child

On September 18, Russian troops attacked Manganets with artillery. A 9-year-old child and two women were injured.

Russian occupiers shelled Marganets: there are casualties

The shelling took place around 3:00 p.m.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

Victims again in Nikopol region. Now — as a result of artillery shelling of Marganets. A 9-year-old boy was injured. The child was hospitalized in a moderate condition. Two women — 43 and 69 years old — will recover at home. Their condition is satisfactory. Sergey Lysak Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA

Russia shelled Nikopol

Russian terrorists also attacked Nikopol on September 18. A 42-year-old citizen died in the hospital as a result of the shelling.

A kamikaze drone of the Russian Federation struck the city