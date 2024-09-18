The Russian army shelled Marganets. Among the injured is a child

On September 18, Russian troops attacked Manganets with artillery. A 9-year-old child and two women were injured.
Points of attention
- Russian army shelled Marganets with artillery resulting in casualties including a 9-year-old child and two women.
- The situation in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast is tense due to ongoing shelling and attacks by Russian troops.
- A citizen died and a woman was seriously injured in the attack on Nikopol, showcasing the severity of the Russian aggression in the region.
- Efficient measures are imperative to safeguard the civilian population from Russian aggression and to establish security in the area.
- The incidents of shelling highlight the urgent need for international attention and intervention to address the escalating conflict and protect innocent lives.
Russian occupiers shelled Marganets: there are casualties
The shelling took place around 3:00 p.m.
This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.
Russia shelled Nikopol
Russian terrorists also attacked Nikopol on September 18. A 42-year-old citizen died in the hospital as a result of the shelling.
A kamikaze drone of the Russian Federation struck the city
A 36-year-old woman was injured. She is in serious condition in the hospital. The administration building was damaged.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-