Russia massively shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region — there is destruction and casualties
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Dnipropetrovsk region
The Russians struck the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones on the night of March 13. Railway workers had to make changes to the movement of several trains in the region, there were casualties.

Points of attention

  • Russian drones attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in casualties and destruction.
  • Three victims are currently receiving medical assistance following the enemy attack.
  • Residential buildings and garages in Dnipro suffered damages, with ongoing inspections in progress.

Russia massively attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region: what is known

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.

Three people were injured in an enemy attack in Dnipro.

These are women aged 52, 56 and 82. All are hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

The injured are provided with all necessary medical assistance.

In Dnipro, according to updated information, high-rise buildings were damaged. At least 100 windows were broken. Garages were also set on fire. The area is being surveyed.

Air defense forces destroyed 11 enemy drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight.

Due to the morning hostile attacks on railway energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region, there will be changes in the movement of several trains, the UZ report says.

Namely:

  • train No. 86 "Lviv — Zaporizhzhia" departed from Dnipro with a delay;

  • Train No. 72 "Lviv — Pavlohrad" will follow a changed route via the "Sinelnykovo-2" station instead of the "Samar-Dniprovsky" station.

As the company noted, reserve diesel locomotives in the region are already preparing to pick up trains as needed.

