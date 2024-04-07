Russia plans an offensive in late spring or early summer in the Donetsk region, Budanov says
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia plans an offensive in late spring or early summer in the Donetsk region, Budanov says

Kyrylo Budanov
Читати українською
Source:  ARD

Russia plans to launch an offensive in late spring or early summer in an attempt to advance in the Donetsk region.

New offensive of the Russian Federation in Donbas

In an interview with the German ARD, the head of the GUR Kyrylo Budanov talked about the new offensive of the Russians.

We expect an increase in Russian offensive actions in late spring and early summer, especially in the Donbas region.

Kyrylo Budanov

Kyrylo Budanov

Head of GUR

They will advance a little to the Time Ravine. They will move towards the city of Pokrovsk, in the strategic direction of Pokrovsk.

Budanov says he doesn't expect major changes at the front until this Russian offensive begins.

The situation is quite complicated, but under control, he says.

Contrary to the assessments of various military experts, Budanov also believes that a Ukrainian offensive this year is possible.

However, he did not give any details, since the responsibility for this rests with the General Staff.

Zelensky assessed the likelihood of a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces this year

Earlier, the head of state told The Washington Post that after the capture of Avdiivka in Donetsk region by the Russian army, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thanks to skillful steps, stabilized the situation at the front.

Zelenskyi emphasized that if the situation at the front remains stable, Ukraine will have time to arm and train new brigades to carry out a counteroffensive this year.

If you do not take steps forward to prepare a new counteroffensive, Russia will. This is what we learned in this war: if you don't do it, Russia will do it, Zelensky explained.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When the Russian army can go on a new offensive in Ukraine — the forecast of a British analyst
Destroyed equipment of the Russian Army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's watchdog group calls not to panic about Russia's foreseeable offensive in summer
Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?