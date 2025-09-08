Russia plans to build a military facility at Mariupol's Azovstal — what is known

In occupied Mariupol, on the territory of the destroyed Azovstal steel plant, the Russians are planning to build a military facility. They want to connect it to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
Points of attention
- Russia intends to build a military facility at the destroyed Azovstal in Mariupol, signaling strategic importance for the occupiers.
- The connection of the military facility to the power grid highlights increased Russian activity in the region.
- Reconstruction of 110 kV power lines and plans for a new energy highway indicate Russia's long-term intentions for the Azovstal territory.
Russia to build military facility at Mariupol's Azovstal
This was reported by the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryuschenko.
He published photocopies of several pages of the territorial planning project developed by the federal state budgetary educational institution of higher education "Donbass National Academy of Civil Engineering and Architecture."
According to the documents, this involves the reconstruction of the 110 kV Zarya-Ilyich overhead line with a branch to the Azovstal No. 7 substation and the 110 kV Zarya-Azovstal No. 8 high-voltage line.
The customer of the project is Kashpin LLC. It is planned to reconstruct 26.68 km of lines and replace 18 poles.
According to Andryuschenko, this power line will become part of the new energy highway of the Russian Federation — from the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the Donetsk region, through Volnovakha and Telmanovo, and further into the territory of the Russian Federation.
Actually, what we have been talking about for over a year is becoming a reality. Amid the ostentatious silence of the IAEA and Energoatom.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-