Russia plans to build a military facility at Mariupol's Azovstal — what is known
Russia plans to build a military facility at Mariupol's Azovstal — what is known

Mariupol's Azovstal
Source:  Petro Andryushchenko

In occupied Mariupol, on the territory of the destroyed Azovstal steel plant, the Russians are planning to build a military facility. They want to connect it to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Points of attention

  • Russia intends to build a military facility at the destroyed Azovstal in Mariupol, signaling strategic importance for the occupiers.
  • The connection of the military facility to the power grid highlights increased Russian activity in the region.
  • Reconstruction of 110 kV power lines and plans for a new energy highway indicate Russia's long-term intentions for the Azovstal territory.

Russia to build military facility at Mariupol's Azovstal

This was reported by the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryuschenko.

While the city survives without water, the Russians are slowly connecting the destroyed Azovstal to the power grid. A project to reconstruct two 110 kV power lines has been approved — with a branch to the Azovstal No. 7 substation.

He published photocopies of several pages of the territorial planning project developed by the federal state budgetary educational institution of higher education "Donbass National Academy of Civil Engineering and Architecture."

According to the documents, this involves the reconstruction of the 110 kV Zarya-Ilyich overhead line with a branch to the Azovstal No. 7 substation and the 110 kV Zarya-Azovstal No. 8 high-voltage line.

The customer of the project is Kashpin LLC. It is planned to reconstruct 26.68 km of lines and replace 18 poles.

And now the main thing: the line suddenly ends on the right bank of the Kalmius. Before entering the territory of Azovstal. That's it. Then — silence. All other infrastructure plans were classified. Which directly indicates a plan to turn the territory of Azovstal into something other than a peaceful object.

According to Andryuschenko, this power line will become part of the new energy highway of the Russian Federation — from the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the Donetsk region, through Volnovakha and Telmanovo, and further into the territory of the Russian Federation.

Actually, what we have been talking about for over a year is becoming a reality. Amid the ostentatious silence of the IAEA and Energoatom.

