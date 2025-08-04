Russia plans to launch Shahed missiles over Ukraine from Donetsk airport
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia plans to launch Shahed missiles over Ukraine from Donetsk airport

Shaheds
Читати українською
Source:  ISW

The Russian army plans to expand the use of temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular the Donetsk airport area, for drone attacks on our country.

Points of attention

  • Russia is planning to use Donetsk airport as a launch pad for Shahed drones to attack Ukraine, increasing the threat to Ukrainian air defenses.
  • The expansion of drone launch sites in occupied territories poses a threat not only to Ukraine but also to NATO member states.
  • Satellite images show construction work and infrastructure preparation at Donetsk airport, indicating the Russians are gearing up to launch strike drones and possibly jet drones from the site.

Russia turns Donetsk airport into drone launch pad

According to ISW, placing launch pads for the Shahed closer to the front line will reduce the response time of Ukrainian air defenses.

According to analysts, further Russian territorial takeovers will pose an increasing threat to both Ukraine and NATO member states.

Satellite image of Donetsk Airport

On the eve of the OSINT group CyberBoroshno presented satellite images of the airport in the north of occupied Donetsk from July 2025. The images show that the invaders have partially cleared the runway of the Donetsk airport of fortifications and have begun construction work on the parking lot.

Satellite images suggest that the Russians are building closed storage facilities near the destroyed airport terminal. They may also be preparing drone control points, warhead unloading areas, airspace surveillance points, and a runway.

Satellite image of Donetsk Airport

It is likely that the infrastructure at the airport is being prepared for the launch of Shahed-type strike drones, Gerber-type simulator drones, and possibly Geran-3 jet drones.

ISW believes that moving launch pads for long-range drones closer to the front will reduce the time needed for Ukrainian air defense to respond.

Russian forces are launching long-range strike UAVs from occupied Ukrainian territory, and their continued use for such strikes will pose an increasing threat to Ukraine and NATO member states if Russia continues to occupy Ukrainian territory.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia equips martyrs with poisonous substances — the CPD warned Ukrainians
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
shaheed
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia militarizes high school students — inviting them to make weapons and shaheeds in the summer
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
drone
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Iskanders" and jet fighters. The Air Force revealed the features of repelling the Russian night attack
Iskander-K

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?