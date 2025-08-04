Russia plans to launch Shahed missiles over Ukraine from Donetsk airport

The Russian army plans to expand the use of temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular the Donetsk airport area, for drone attacks on our country.

Russia turns Donetsk airport into drone launch pad

According to ISW, placing launch pads for the Shahed closer to the front line will reduce the response time of Ukrainian air defenses.

According to analysts, further Russian territorial takeovers will pose an increasing threat to both Ukraine and NATO member states.

Satellite image of Donetsk Airport

On the eve of the OSINT group CyberBoroshno presented satellite images of the airport in the north of occupied Donetsk from July 2025. The images show that the invaders have partially cleared the runway of the Donetsk airport of fortifications and have begun construction work on the parking lot.

Satellite images suggest that the Russians are building closed storage facilities near the destroyed airport terminal. They may also be preparing drone control points, warhead unloading areas, airspace surveillance points, and a runway. Share

It is likely that the infrastructure at the airport is being prepared for the launch of Shahed-type strike drones, Gerber-type simulator drones, and possibly Geran-3 jet drones.

ISW believes that moving launch pads for long-range drones closer to the front will reduce the time needed for Ukrainian air defense to respond.